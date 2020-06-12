Watch: 'Salute Your Courage': ITBP Constable's Song For 'Corona Warriors'

COVID-19: Constable Vikramjeet Singh of the ITBP sings for"corona warriors".

A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has dedicated a song to doctors and healthcare workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic. "Salute your courage and determination..." constable Vikramjeet Singh says in his song for "corona warriors".

Singing with great passion, Mr Singh says, "We will fight this battle (against coronavirus) together and win it."

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Constable Vikramjeet Singh dedicates a song to 'corona warriors'. pic.twitter.com/jRieKe2y0N — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

Since the pandemic spread in India, many police personnel and others have created songs and made parodies of popular numbers to spread awareness about the coronavirus among people. In states across India, groups of cops have been seen clapping and singing on the roads amid the lockdown, asking people to stay home and safe.

Many police and security personnel who are working in the frontlines in maintaining law and order and making sure that the government's guidelines against coronavirus are followed have caught the deadly infection.

In Chhattisgarh on June 8, two policemen and an ITBP jawan tested positive for coronavirus.

"An ITBP constable belonging to the 40th Battalion is among the new cases reported from Rajnandgoan," a police officer told news agency Press Trust of India. So far in India over 150 ITBP personnel have caught the infection. The ITBP is deployed in Rajnandgaon, bordering Maharashtra, for anti-Naxal operations.

Over 3,000 police personnel and officers in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far; 30 have died, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said. He said it was unfortunate that police personnel constitute the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities among frontline workers in the state.