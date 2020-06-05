25,000 COVID-19 Cases In India In Just 2 Days: Data Shows Dramatic Rise

COVID-19: The centre had last month withdrawn restrictions on movement (File)

India reported first 1,000 deaths due to coronavirus in 48 days since the government started collating data on the pandemic. Now the same number is reported every four days, an analysis of the Health Ministry's data on COVID-19 shows, highlighting the spread of the pandemic in the country over weeks.

The scale of total cases of coronavirus has also risen dramatically - India reported crossing the 25,000-mark in 87 days on April 26, but this number gets added every two days now. The tally took six weeks to reach 2,26,770.

First 25,000 coronavirus cases took 87 days, now TAking only two days Date Death Count Time Taken April 26 26,496 87 days May 7 52,952 11 days May 14 78,003 7 days May 19 1,01,139 5 days May 23 1,25,101 4 days May 27 1,51,767 4 days May 31 1,82, 143 4 days June 3 2,07,615 3 days June 5 2,26,770 2 days

On March 12, India had reported its first death because of the coronavirus. The number crossed the 1,000-mark on April 29. Since then, the tally has been rising at a rapid pace. In a few weeks, the country's total figure reached 6,075; the last 1,000 deaths took place in just four days.

First 1,000 deaths took 48 days, now taking just four days Date Death Count Time Taken March 12 First death April 29 1,008 deaths 48 days May 10 2,109 deaths 11 days May 18 3029 deaths 8 Days May 25 4021 deaths 7 Days May 31 5164 deaths 6 Days June 4 6075 deaths 4 Days

The rising numbers are a worrying sign as the centre and states have been opening the economy locked down for weeks.

The centre on Thursday announced new rules for allowing shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship to open as part of what it calls "Unlock 1". The guidelines, which will come into effect from Monday, include measures like staggering visitors to malls and no touching of idols at religious places. Detailed rules were also issued for offices which have been allowed to reopen over the past few weeks. All establishments that come under containment zones, however, will remain closed as announced earlier.

Temperature screenings will be a must at entrances and visitors will be allowed only if they use face cover or masks which should be worn at all times inside, the Health Ministry said in its guidelines. Cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas in these establishments will remain closed, it added.

The government has also withdrawn restrictions on inter and intra-district movement of people and goods. Several states, however, because of the fear of coronavirus spread, maintained status quo.

The government last month allowed domestic air travel after two months of lockdown.

Experts say that easing restrictions may lead to a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the country, but the centre- facing financial distress due to the shutting down of the economy for weeks- says people will have to learn to live with the virus.