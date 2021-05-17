India's Daily Covid Cases Fall Below 3 Lakh, First Since April 21: 10 Points

The country has been recording more than 3,000 deaths every day due to Covid since April 28. More than 2.7 lakh people have died so far. The positivity rate this morning stood at 17.88 per cent.

While vaccine shortage has dampened the world's biggest inoculation drive, launched in January, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that over 51 lakh doses of vaccines will be received by the states and union territories in the next three days.

Many nations have been sending medical supplies after India's healthcare system was burdened by the second Covid wave that led to a deluge of distress messages. "11,058 oxygen concentrators; 13,496 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 7,365 ventilators, 5.3L Remdesivir vials" have been transported or delivered to states between April 27 and May 15, the government has said.

An anti-coronavirus drug developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - called 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG - will be launched today, with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh distributing around 10,000 doses to some hospitals in the national capital.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have extended curbs to check Covid spread over the weekend. While Delhi is witnessing a recovery after reporting over 25,000 daily cases earlier this month, Punjab says it's still awaiting a drop in the cases.

The government has shared new SOPs to tackle the spread in rural parts, which have been hit hard by the second wave of Covid. Village-level surveillance, tele-consultation with community health officers, and training in rapid antigen testing are among the several areas of focus.

Bharat Biotech, whose Covaxin is one of the three vaccines cleared for emergency use, on Sunday said its vaccine is effective against B.1.167 strain of Covid detected in India and the UK variant of the virus B.1.1.7.

Even as the recommended gap between two doses of the Serum Institute of India's Covishield has been increased, those who have already got slots on CoWin won't be inconvenienced, the centre said on Sunday.

After visuals of dead bodies floating in River Ganga of suspected Covid patients triggered shock and anger in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, police units in different districts across UP have stepped up patrolling by the banks. The centre has told states to prevent dumping of bodies.