States Ask Medical Stores To Keep Record Of Those Buying Fever Medicines

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, authorities in several states have asked medical shops and pharmacists to keep a record of phone number and address of customers who buy medicines for fever, cough and cold-symptoms similar to COVID-19.
Advisories have been issued in this regard to chemists in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, parts of Bihar and in Union Territory of Chandigarh.
In most states, the officials have been clear that the information is to be shared with authorities to ensure that people are not hiding symptoms of coronavirus.
In a memo to all municipal commissioners and additional collectors of districts, Telangana's Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Arvind Kumar said it has been observed that due to "hesitation and perceived social stigma", people suffering from fever or cold symptoms which might be similar to coronavirus are approaching the medical shops directly on their own and asking for fever medicines.
"It is imperative that in a proactive manner we follow up on these cases which are having fever and other such symptoms which might be similar to those of coronavirus.
"We should be able to contact these patients and get a test conducted depending upon the symptoms," it said.
Mr Kumar instructed the officials to convene a meeting with all medical shops and pharmacists including respective associations and instruct them to necessarily take the contact address and phone numbers of customers who approach them to buy these medicines.
He asked the officials to get the list from the pharmacies and maintain a directory of all such cases and get the tests done if the symptoms are similar to COVID-19.
In Maharashtra, which has reported the highest coronavirus cases, the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked the pharmacists to keep detailed records of medicines, including Hydroxychloroquine, used for treating various types of fevers and coughs.
The pharmacists are also asked to report to state authorities if any patient demands such medicine frequently so as to track down such people who might be trying to suppress symptoms of the infection.
Several people were buying medicines without prescriptions from doctors and a record of those who have been doing so for coronavirus symptoms will help authorities combat the outbreak better, an official said in Pune.
Health advisories have been issued to medicine shops in Odisha to keep a record of people purchasing flu medicines as authorities suspect they could be used to suppress symptoms of coronavirus with an intent to skip testing.
The Drug Controller Administration under the Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha has asked pharmacists to note the address or at least telephone number of the persons buying medicines for cold, cough and sneezing.
"We have been collecting data in order to ascertain the ratio of population vulnerable to cold and fever. There is no reason to be worried about. The data may be used in extreme case in future," M Patnaik,the Drugs Controller of Odisha, told PTI.
An order by Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said that all medical stores, chemists shops including Jan Aushdhi shops and doctors particularly general physicians running private clinics too would maintain the record - name, mobile number and address - of the buyers or patients of medicines for fever, cold, throat infection, flu and similar symptoms and provide it to the Director Health Services on daily basis.
The Director Health services would formulate and execute a plan to collect the data from such medical shops and general physicians on a daily basis and then track the patients for COVID-19 symptoms and take all necessary actions to control the outbreak of COVID-19, as per order.
Any violation of this order would invite action under relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the order which will come into effect from April 20.
In Bihar, Health Minister Mangal Pandey told PTI-Bhasha:"No such direction has been issued from our department. Though district-level officials may be taking steps keeping in view the situation in their area".
Reports suggest that a large number of people are buying medicines like paracetamol.
The missive issued by Vishwajit Dasgupta, Assistant Drug Controller, Patna Nagar Nigam region, asks medicine retailers to politely ask for mobile numbers of those purchasing medicines used in treatment of cough and cold and fever.
The mobile numbers should be entered in the respective cash memos and chemists and druggists should keep a spare copy of these to be shared as and when required.
The counterpart of Biswas in Kaimur district directed medical store owners to provide name, address and mobile phone numbers of all such purchasers every day by 3 pm.
In Bhojpur, the direction has come from the district administration which has asked shop owners, as also private clinics and hospitals, to provide full details of buyers/patients with the symptoms the concerned government hospitals incharge or Medical Officer.
Chemists and druggists in the state, while not averse to the exercise, are dismayed over lack of uniformity in directions.
"At one place information is sought every evening. At another place no particular time is stated. It would have been better had there been guidelines applicable to the entire state," said Prasann Kumar Singh, president of the Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association.
The assistant drug controller of Rohtas provided druggists and chemists in the district with a pro forma wherein the details are to be filled up and sent to the drug inspector of the sub division concerned twice daily, via WhatsApp, at 10 AM and again at 4 pm.
Odisha Drug Controller said the Drug Controller Administration has already restricted sale of certain medicines like Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
The chemist outlets are directed not to sell such medicines without doctors prescription, she said.
Coronavirus infections crossed 16,000 with 1,324 cases being reported in the last 24 hours and the death count surpassed 500, according to the Union Health ministry data on Sunday.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*2783
3651 328
3075 284
365 34
211 10
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1318
1893 186
1778 185
72
43 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*1439
1604 332
1452 316
94 6
58 10
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*1180
1407 52
1210
127 58
70 1
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*765
1372 49
992
365 82
15
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*1027
1351 122
1157 122
183
11
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*779
1084 115
959 90
108 22
17 3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad174
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri17
Ranga Reddy17
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*480
844 53
640 53
186
18
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*311
603
546
42
15
DistrictCases
Kasaragod149
Kannur51
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*73
400 4
140 2
257 2
3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*209
384 13
266
104 12
14 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*225
341 13
285 4
51 9
5
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*207
310 23
236 14
62 7
12 2
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*84
233 8
143
87 44
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*133
219 17
172 10
31 4
16 3
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*54
86 1
47 1
37
2
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*19
61 1
36
24 3
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Nainital4
Udam Singh Nagar4
Almora1
Haridwar1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*14
42
33
9
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*26
39 1
22 1
16
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*26
36
12
24
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
35
22
12 3
1
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*32
35 2
33 2
0
2
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*5
23 2
13 1
10 1
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
18
4
14
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*4
14 2
3 2
11
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*10
11
10
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
1
6
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
4
3
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
1
0
0