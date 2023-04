The daily positivity rate stood at 3.31 per cent. (File photo)

India records 5,874 Covid cases in 24 hours, 18 per cent lower than yesterday. India's active caseload stands at 49,015 after 8,148 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.31 per cent.

A total of 92.66 crore tests have been conducted so far. Over 1.77 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.