Maharashtra Forms IAS Officers' Team To Police Private Hospitals

New team will have to ensure that the private hospitals are following the government rules. (File)

The Unlock1 -- official first phase of lifting the lockdown - coincided with a special move for private hospitals in Mumbai: The appointment of a special group of five IAS officers to ensure they were following all the rules. The group was formed following complaints that private hospitals were refusing to admit patients and over-charging those who have been admitted.

Apprehensive that the lifting of the lockdown will bring a spate of cases and subsequent requirement for more beds, the government has acquired 80 per cent beds in all private hospitals.

But last week, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited the hospitals and found lapses that included charges not being displayed and patients being refused beds.

"If private hospitals don't give us the beds that we need according to the order, it is not right," Mr Tope told reporters. "I visited the private hospitals personally and found several lapses. We have issued a showcause notice," the minister added.

Aslam Shaikh, Guardian Minister of Mumbai City said: "A lot of hospitals were not following the government orders. That's why we have nominated the IAS officers. In spite of government's warning some places were overcharging, so we have appointed an auditor to check the bills."

The new team that has been formed will now have to ensure that the private hospitals are following the government rules. In the 80 per cent beds commandeered by the state for coronavirus patients, the hospitals can only charge rates fixed by the government. They are also required to update real-time data about the availability of beds and most importantly, they are not allowed to turn way patients.

Private hospitals are yet to comment on the issue.