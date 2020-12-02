Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally Crosses 94 Lakh-Mark, Over 1.37 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus Cases In India: The number of active cases stands at 4,35,603. (File)

India recorded 31,118 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid caseload to over 94.62 lakh. The number of fresh infections is nearly 20 per cent lower than Monday's. 482 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total death count to 1,37,621.

The number of active cases stands at 4,35,603, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.

Over 88.89 people in the country have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. India, which reported its first case on January 30, is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States.

Meanwhile, the Oxford coronavirus vaccine is "safe and immunogenic", the Serum Institute of India has asserted today, battling a massive controversy over a trial volunteer in Chennai alleging adverse effects including "virtual neurological breakdown, memory loss and behavioral changes".

In a statement, the Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute also defended its legal notice to sue the volunteer, saying it was sent to "safeguard the reputation of the company which is being unfairly maligned."

The vaccine-maker, calling the volunteer's allegations "malicious and misconceived", is prepping to file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit. Some experts have expressed concern over what they see as an attempt to intimidate the trial participant.

Here are the LIVE updates on India Coronavirus Cases:

Dec 02, 2020 06:00 (IST) Health Workers, Nursing Home Residents Should Get Vaccines First: US Panel

Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be prioritized in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccinations, an advisory committee of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The panel voted overwhelmingly in favor of the non-binding recommendations for "Phase 1a" of distribution to states and other local jurisdictions if the Food and Drug Administration grants emergency approval to frontrunner vaccines.

"I believe that my vote reflects maximum benefits, minimum harm, promoting justice and mitigating the health inequalities that exist, with regard to distribution of this vaccine," said Jose Romero, chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The two priority groups account for around 24 million people, which is the approximate number of people who can be immunized in December if vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are approved and the companies deliver the 40 million doses they have promised.

Each requires two doses -- the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after three weeks, and Moderna's after four weeks.