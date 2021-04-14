Coronavirus India Live Updates: Tougher Restrictions In Maharashtra Amid Surge

Uddhav Thackeray has announced tough restrictions for the next 15 days. (Representational)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced tough restrictions for the next 15 days. The new restrictions include a ban on gatherings and only essential activities to break the chain of Covid infections that the Chief Minister said were "exploding dangerously" in the state. "The war has begun again," he said, addressing the state on the massive surge in cases.

From today, Section 144 -- a rule that prohibits groups of more than four people -- will be in place across Maharashtra and only essential travel and services will be allowed, said Mr Thackeray, urging people to move to Work From Home and observe a "Janata Curfew" voluntarily. From 7 am to 8 pm only essential services will function, related to health care, banks, media, e-Commerce and fuel.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus India Cases: