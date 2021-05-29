Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 20.86 Crore Mark

COVID-19 Cases in India: India's positivity rate has dropped to single digit over the last one month.

India's cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered reached the 20.86 crore mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As of Day-133 of the vaccination drive (28th May 2021), a total of 28,07,411 vaccine doses was given out of which 25,99,754 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,07,657 beneficiaries received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm, reported news agency ANI.

India will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday. The announcement came soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's handling of COVID-19 and predicted "multiple waves" in the country if vaccinations continued at the current pace.

"India's vaccination will be completed before 2021. The Health Ministry has given a blueprint for how 108 people - with 216 crore doses - will be vaccinated by December. Rahulji... if you're concerned about vaccination then pay attention to Congress ruled states... there is a mess. They are not taking the quota given to them for 18-44 year old beneficiaries from May 1," Mr Javadekar said.

India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2.75 crore as 1.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases - lowest in 44 days - were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The death count due to the disease climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

