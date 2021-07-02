Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Reports 48,786 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,005 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

COVID-19 Cases in India: The death count increased to 3,99,459 with 1,005 new fatalities.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 3,04,11,634 with 48,786 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 2.94 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death count increased to 3,99,459 with 1,005 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine and that it plans to manufacture up to 120 million doses of the shot annually.

Coronavirus cases in India dropped from a devastating peak in April and May, however, experts have warned of a third wave and reiterated that widespread vaccination remains one of the best defences against the pandemic.

