Coronavirus India Live Updates: Death Rate In Delhi Perhaps Lowest In World, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the coronavirus death rate in the national capital is perhaps the lowest in the world and the concern should be the number of deaths due the virus and not the number of cases.

"The largest number of COVID-19 tests are being carried out in Delhi at present. Eleven per cent Delhi has been tested so far with nearly 21 lakh tests. The concern should be number of deaths not the number of COVID cases. Death rate in Delhi is perhaps the lowest in the whole world," the Chief Minister said in his address during the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

He said that currently around 60,000 tests for detection of COVID-19 are being conducted in Delhi daily, which means that 3,000 tests are conducted per day per million population in the city.

"In Delhi, 3,057 COVID-19 tests are conducted per day per million population. In the UK, around 3,000 tests are conducted per million population, 1,388 in the USA, 2,311 in Russia, and 8,58 in Peru. In India, the figure is 819 tests per day per million. So, Delhi is conducting the highest number of tests in the whole world," the Chief Minister said.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Sep 15, 2020 07:01 (IST) Coronavirus update: With 414 new COVID-19 patients, Puducherry reports total 20,226 cases



Puducherry reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 20,226, said Health Department, Government of Puducherry.

The Union Territory also reported 447 discharges and nine deaths yesterday, ANI reported.