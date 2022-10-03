Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs 3,011 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 26 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India logged 3,011 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,97,498, while the active cases dipped to 36,126, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,701 with 28 fatalities which includes 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

Oct 03, 2022 14:51 (IST) How COVID damages heart found, may lead to new treatments

Researchers have discovered how COVID-19 infection damages the heart tissue, paving the way for better treatments for the condition. The study conducted on a small group of people found that COVID-19 damaged the DNA in heart tissue, which was not detected in influenza samples.

The researchers noted that while COVID-19 and influenza are both severe respiratory viruses, they appeared to affect cardiac tissue very differently.

"In comparison to the 2009 flu pandemic, COVID has led to more severe and long-term cardiovascular disease but what was causing that at a molecular level was not known," said Arutha Kulasinghe from the University of Queensland, Australia.