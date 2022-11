Covid-Live: The active cases further declined to 7,918, according to the ministry website.

India on Tuesday reported 474 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 6, 2020, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,46,67,398.

The country also reported one Covid related fatality in the last 24 hours, taking the total number fatalities to 5,30,533

