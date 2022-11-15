Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 547 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The count of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,468.

India reported 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours---the lowest since April 8, 2020, taking the tally of the infection in the country to 4,46,66,924.

The country also reported 1 death due to Covid, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,30,532, according to Union health ministry.

The count of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,468.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19: