India on Thursday reported 1,016 new Covid cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,46,63,968.

The active cases dipped to 13,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country also reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,30,514.

