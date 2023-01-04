Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records More Than 130 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Covid Live: The overall death count to date stands at 5,30,707 in India.

India on Tuesday reported 134 new coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 2,582, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956). The overall death count to date stands at 5,30,707, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decrease of 88 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who recovered from the infection surged to 4,41,45,667, while 1.19 per cent of those infected succumbed to it.

