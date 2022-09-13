Coronavirus Highlights: Active Covid Cases In India Decline To 47,176

India logged 5,221 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to 47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death count climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death count remain unchanged at 14,119, he said.
The recovery count rose by 122 and reached 11,60,124, leaving the state with an active tally of 711, he added.
Raipur district reported 18 new infections, followed by 15 in Surguja and 13 in Durg, the official said.
With 7,520 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,85,32,374, he added.
With 153 patients recovering from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number rose to 12,60,112, it said.
Of the fresh fatalities, two COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad and one in Bhavnagar, said the department in a release.
The state's active caseload now stands at 1,291, of which four patients are on ventilator support, said the release.
District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of 50 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 20, Gandhinagar 10, Vadodara seven, Banaskantha, Navsari and Kutch two each, among others, it said.
With 1 lakh people getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 12.50 crore, said the department.
There has however been no fatality today and as a result, the numbers continues to remain 38,038.
The active cases as on today declined to 4,839 from 4,866 on Sunday, according to a bulletin from the State health department.
About 453 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment today, thus taking the cumulative recoveries to 35,31,216 so far.Among the districts, Chennai recorded the maximum infections of 84 followed by Coimbatore: 52 and Chengalpattu: 35.
One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the numbers to 21,483.
West Bengal had recorded 241 cases on the previous day.
The state now has 1,872 active cases, of whom 95 are hospitalised, as 221 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,86,093.The administration has thus far tested over 2.63 crore samples for COVID-19, including 5,098 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate was at 2.30 per cent.
The death count remained unchanged at 10,770, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,42,905, leaving the state with 235 active cases, he added.
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 2,99,67,997. including 4,692 during the day, the official said.A government release said 42,202 persons got jabs on Monday, which took the total number of doses administered in MP to 13,05,15,881.
The new cases were detected from the 3,434 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,769 and the death count has gone up to 26,494, according to the bulletin.
On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities.
The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 619. A total of 496 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,322 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 75 are occupied.
There are 99 Covid containment zones in Delhi.
This was a dip from the 701 cases and three deaths recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.
Mumbai accounted for 128 cases and one death.
The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said.
State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent.
It said 8,43,85,667 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 14,890 in the last 24 hours.
Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 52.
A bulletin said 129 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,31,085 till date.
The recovery rate rose to 99.41 per cent.
No fresh fatality due to the infection occurred and the death count continued to be 4,111.
The bulletin said 10,288 samples were tested today.
The number of active cases was 856.
Meanwhile, TRS MLC, in her twitter handle, said she has tested positive for COVID-19."After developing flu-like symptoms, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and my reports were positive. I request everybody who has come in contact with me in last 48 hours to kindly isolate and get themselves tested, if they develop any symptoms," she tweeted.
While nine cases were reported from Jammu division, 13 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the official said.
The death count due to the virus was 4,784 as no fresh fatality was reported from the union territory, he said.
There are 352 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,73,623, the official said.The official said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).
Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department tested 129 people in the last 24 hours. While Puducherry accounted for six new cases, Karaikal registered the other eight cases.
Mahe and Yanam regions had no new case of viral infection, the director said.
The UT's overall caseload was 1,73,378.
The director said there were 335 active cases comprising 323 patients recovering in home quarantine and the remaining 12 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals.
While 15 patients recuperated from the infection, the overall tally of recoveries in the UT was 1,71,074.
He said there was no fresh fatality due to the viral infection in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll in the UT remained unchanged at 1,969.
The director said the test positivity rate was 10.85 per cent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.67 per cent, respectively.He said the health department has administered 21,39,331 doses so far that comprised 9,90,577 first doses, 8,30,585 second doses and 3,18,169 booster doses.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,185 as there was no new death. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.
Odisha had recorded 245 infections on Sunday.
The state now has 1,817 active COVID-19 cases, while 133 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,19,379.
