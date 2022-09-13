Coronavirus Highlights: Active Covid Cases In India Decline To 47,176

India logged 5,221 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to 47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the Highlights on Covid-19:

Sep 12, 2022 21:58 (IST) Chhattisgarh Logs 121 Corona Cases



Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 121 cases of COVID-19 at a positivity rate of 1.61 percent, taking the tally to 11,74,954, a health official said. The death count remain unchanged at 14,119, he said. The recovery count rose by 122 and reached 11,60,124, leaving the state with an active tally of 711, he added. Raipur district reported 18 new infections, followed by 15 in Surguja and 13 in Durg, the official said. With 7,520 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,85,32,374, he added.

Sep 12, 2022 21:52 (IST) Gujarat Reports 104 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths



Gujarat reported 104 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths linked to the infection on Monday, taking its overall tally to 12,72,424 and the death count to 11,021, the state health department said. With 153 patients recovering from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number rose to 12,60,112, it said. Of the fresh fatalities, two COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad and one in Bhavnagar, said the department in a release. The state's active caseload now stands at 1,291, of which four patients are on ventilator support, said the release. District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of 50 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 20, Gandhinagar 10, Vadodara seven, Banaskantha, Navsari and Kutch two each, among others, it said. With 1 lakh people getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 12.50 crore, said the department.

Sep 12, 2022 21:26 (IST) Tamil Nadu Logs 426 New COVID-19 Cases



Tamil Nadu reported 426 Coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the total infections in the State to 35,74,093 till date. There has however been no fatality today and as a result, the numbers continues to remain 38,038. The active cases as on today declined to 4,839 from 4,866 on Sunday, according to a bulletin from the State health department. About 453 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment today, thus taking the cumulative recoveries to 35,31,216 so far. Among the districts, Chennai recorded the maximum infections of 84 followed by Coimbatore: 52 and Chengalpattu: 35. Among the districts, Chennai recorded the maximum infections of 84 followed by Coimbatore: 52 and Chengalpattu: 35.

Sep 12, 2022 21:22 (IST) West Bengal Records 117 New Covid Cases, 1 Death



West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,09,448 on Monday as 117 more people tested positive for the infection, 124 fewer than the previous day, a health bulletin said. One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the numbers to 21,483. West Bengal had recorded 241 cases on the previous day. The state now has 1,872 active cases, of whom 95 are hospitalised, as 221 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,86,093. The administration has thus far tested over 2.63 crore samples for COVID-19, including 5,098 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate was at 2.30 per cent. The administration has thus far tested over 2.63 crore samples for COVID-19, including 5,098 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate was at 2.30 per cent.

Sep 12, 2022 20:51 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Logs 29 COVID-19 Cases



Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 29 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,53,910, a health official said. The death count remained unchanged at 10,770, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,42,905, leaving the state with 235 active cases, he added. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 2,99,67,997. including 4,692 during the day, the official said. A government release said 42,202 persons got jabs on Monday, which took the total number of doses administered in MP to 13,05,15,881. A government release said 42,202 persons got jabs on Monday, which took the total number of doses administered in MP to 13,05,15,881.

Sep 12, 2022 20:35 (IST) Daily Covid Cases Drop To 63 In Delhi



Delhi recorded one more death due to COVID-19 and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from the 3,434 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,769 and the death count has gone up to 26,494, according to the bulletin. On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 619. A total of 496 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,322 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 75 are occupied. There are 99 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

Sep 12, 2022 19:58 (IST) Maharashtra Reports 414 Covid Cases, 1 Death



Maharashtra on Monday recorded 414 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, which took the tally to 81,11,246 and the death count to 1,48,289, an official said. This was a dip from the 701 cases and three deaths recorded a day earlier, he pointed out. Mumbai accounted for 128 cases and one death. The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said. State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent. It said 8,43,85,667 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 14,890 in the last 24 hours.

Sep 12, 2022 19:57 (IST) Telangana Records 111 New Covid Cases



Telangana on Monday recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8, 36,052. Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 52. A bulletin said 129 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,31,085 till date. The recovery rate rose to 99.41 per cent. No fresh fatality due to the infection occurred and the death count continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 10,288 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 856. Meanwhile, TRS MLC, in her twitter handle, said she has tested positive for COVID-19. "After developing flu-like symptoms, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and my reports were positive. I request everybody who has come in contact with me in last 48 hours to kindly isolate and get themselves tested, if they develop any symptoms," she tweeted. "After developing flu-like symptoms, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and my reports were positive. I request everybody who has come in contact with me in last 48 hours to kindly isolate and get themselves tested, if they develop any symptoms," she tweeted.

Sep 12, 2022 19:05 (IST) Jammu and Kashmir Logs 22 New Covid Cases



Jammu and Kashmir registered 22 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,78,759 and no fresh death due to the Coronavirus was reported, an official said here. While nine cases were reported from Jammu division, 13 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the official said. The death count due to the virus was 4,784 as no fresh fatality was reported from the union territory, he said. There are 352 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,73,623, the official said. The official said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus). The official said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

Sep 12, 2022 16:39 (IST) Puducherry Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases



The Union Territory of Puducherry reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while no virus-related death was recorded on the day. Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department tested 129 people in the last 24 hours. While Puducherry accounted for six new cases, Karaikal registered the other eight cases. Mahe and Yanam regions had no new case of viral infection, the director said. The UT's overall caseload was 1,73,378. The director said there were 335 active cases comprising 323 patients recovering in home quarantine and the remaining 12 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals. While 15 patients recuperated from the infection, the overall tally of recoveries in the UT was 1,71,074. He said there was no fresh fatality due to the viral infection in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll in the UT remained unchanged at 1,969. The director said the test positivity rate was 10.85 per cent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.67 per cent, respectively. He said the health department has administered 21,39,331 doses so far that comprised 9,90,577 first doses, 8,30,585 second doses and 3,18,169 booster doses. He said the health department has administered 21,39,331 doses so far that comprised 9,90,577 first doses, 8,30,585 second doses and 3,18,169 booster doses.

Sep 12, 2022 15:23 (IST) 194 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha



Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,30,434 on Monday as 194 more people, including 22 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,185 as there was no new death. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. Odisha had recorded 245 infections on Sunday. The state now has 1,817 active COVID-19 cases, while 133 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,19,379.

Sep 12, 2022 10:38 (IST) Of the 202.53 Cr vaccine doses provided to States/UTs, more than 4.39 Cr doses are still available with them, the centre said.

Sep 12, 2022 10:27 (IST) Thane logs 103 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,43,838, a health official said on Monday. The new cases were recorded on Sunday. The district currently has 1,351 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Sep 12, 2022 10:01 (IST) India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.