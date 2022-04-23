Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2,451 New Cases In India, Delhi Makes Masks Must In Public Places

India COVID-19 LIVE: 54 new deaths in India increased the death count to 5,22,116. (File)

India reported 2,451 new coronavirus infections yesterday as its active tally increased to 12,241, according to the Union health ministry. Besides, 54 new deaths increased the death count to 5,22,116.

Delhi reported 1,042 fresh Covid cases yesterday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent. Two more people also died due to the infection yesterday, official data said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said yesterday that people must wear mask in public places and that those those found in violation of the rule will be fined Rs 500. Those travelling in private cars, however, do not need to wear mask.

