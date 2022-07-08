Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs Nearly 19,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Live: Currently, there are 1,19,457 active cases in the country.

India on Thursday recorded at least 18,930 new coronavirus cases and 35 more virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The death count now stands at 5,24,305, according to the Union health ministry.

Currently, there are 1,19,457 active cases in the country, comprising 0.27 per cent of the cumulative case count. The recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent.

Over 198 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the Co-WIN dashboard showed.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that a new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant has been detected in India and other countries.

