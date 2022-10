COVID-19 LIVE: At least 18 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Friday reported 3,947 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 4,45,87,307, the Health ministry said.

The death count climbed to 5,28,629 with 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours, including nine fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

The active Covid cases declined by 1,167 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,19,095. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India: