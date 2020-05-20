Coronavirus India Live Updates: Biggest One-Day Spike, 5,611 Cases In India In 24 Hours, Count rises to 1,06,750

COVID-19: India has recorded the biggest single-day jump of 5,611 new coronavirus cases

The death count due to COVID-19 rose to 3,303 and the number of cases climbed to 1,06,750 in the country today, registering an increase of 140 deaths and a record spike of 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 61,149, while 42,297 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people not to step out of their homes in red zones like Mumbai, Pune and surrounding areas. The state has recorded 37,136 cases. Mumbai will not see any relaxations of the lockdown, and with a rising number of cases and the city's tally reaching 21,335, Mumbai will completely focus on reducing the number of cases, the Guardian Minister for Mumbai, Aslam Shaikh told NDTV.



Passenger train service will expand from the existing 15 trains to more than 200 starting next month. The service will involve non-air conditioned trains, which had not been allowed so far. The 15 trains that have been running since May 12, are air-conditioned trains and the passengers are required to maintain rules of social distancing and use masks and sanitisers.

May 20, 2020 13:50 (IST) Coronavirus update: Odisha COVID-19 death toll rises to 6



Odisha recorded another coronavirus death on Wednesday, taking the virus death toll in the state to six, officials said. The state also reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1052, they said. A 70-year-old man from Khurda district succumbed to the infectious disease during treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the officials said.

May 20, 2020 13:43 (IST) Coronavirus news: 63 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka



Sixty three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,458, the health department said on Wednesday.

May 20, 2020 13:39 (IST) Coronavirus: Traffic jams in Delhi, Mumbai amid lockdown 4



Massive traffic jams were reported from parts of Delhi, Mumbai and Noida on Wednesday morning, with thousands of buses, cars and two-wheelers, returning to the roads days after the government eased coronavirus lockdown guidelines this week.

May 20, 2020 13:35 (IST) COVID-19 cases: Coronavirus cases in Indore rise to 2,715



The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 2,715 after 78 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

May 20, 2020 13:33 (IST) COVID-19 news: 'Shramik special' trains now need no permit from receiving states



'Shramik special' trains now need no permit from receiving states. This will cut short the communication time between the states and decisions can be taken faster, says RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director

May 20, 2020 13:26 (IST) 63 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka between yesterday 5 pm and 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1458, including 864 active cases & 41 deaths (1 due to 'non-covid' cause): State Health Department