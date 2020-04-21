Coronavirus Live Updates: 1,553 New Cases In Last 24 Hours, 549 Deaths

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: India has extended the lockdown till May 3. (File)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The country's total number of coronavirus cases soared to 17,656 and saw the largest single-day spike over the last 24 hours, when 1,553 cases were detected.The data from Union Health Ministry also shows that 549 people have died. Forty deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As the number of cases continue to rise everyday, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases has slowed down, the government said on Monday - going from 3.4 days before lockdown to 7.5 days. "Based on the last seven days, India's doubling rate has improved to 7.5%," senior health ministry official Lav Agarwal said on Monday during a press briefing.

Meanwhile, US oil prices crashed to unprecedented lows Monday as futures in New York ended in negative territory for the first time amid a devastating supply glut owing to the pandemic and lockdowns.

Globally, there are over 2.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1.66 lakh deaths.



Apr 21, 2020 06:17 (IST) US Reports 1,433 New COVID-19 Deaths, Count Surpasses 40,000-Mark: Report

The coronavirus death toll in the United States -- the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic -- has climbed by 1,433 in the past 24 hours to reach 42,094, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Monday, news agency AFP reported.

Apr 21, 2020 06:01 (IST) Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme during the coronavirus lockdown period from 24.3.2020 till date,about 8.89 crore farmer families have been benefitted and an amount of Rs 17,793 crores has been released so far: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Apr 21, 2020 05:51 (IST) Delhi Government Hospitals To Set Up Media Cells To Tackle Social Media Messages

The Delhi government on Monday directed all its hospitals to create media cells to tackle a large number of social media messages regarding the functioning of hospitals.

"It has come to the notice that there are a large number of social media messages regarding functioning of hospitals of government of NCT of Delhi are floating around. The concerned hospital needs to either rebut the information or take corrective action to avoid reoccurrence of such incidences," an order issued by the government said.

"Medical Superintendent, Medical Directors and Directors of Hospitals of Delhi are directed to create a media cell who should monitor social media, news media and immediately react to such news, information so that correct position is presented before people," it added.

The Delhi government's response comes after a video was shared on Twitter over the treatment of COVID-19 patients in government hospitals and quarantine facilities, news agency ANI reported.

Apr 21, 2020 05:39 (IST) "One Nation, 2 Rules": Jharkhand Chief Minister Dials PM Over Kota Students' Return

The prospective return of hundreds of students from Rajasthan's Kota to their home states has irked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who conveyed his strong objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Chief Minister dialed the Prime Minister this morning, and complained about what he called "one nation, two sets of rules", indicating the Centre's efforts to enforce the lockdown in some states.

Apr 21, 2020 05:35 (IST) US Crude Oil Price Goes Negative For The First Time In History

US oil prices crashed to unprecedented lows Monday as futures in New York ended in negative territory for the first time amid a devastating supply glut that has forced traders to pay others to take the commodity.