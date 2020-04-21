Coronavirus Live Updates: 1,553 New Cases In Last 24 Hours, 549 Deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The country's total number of coronavirus cases soared to 17,656 and saw the largest single-day spike over the last 24 hours, when 1,553 cases were detected.The data from Union Health Ministry also shows that 549 people have died. Forty deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
As the number of cases continue to rise everyday, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases has slowed down, the government said on Monday - going from 3.4 days before lockdown to 7.5 days. "Based on the last seven days, India's doubling rate has improved to 7.5%," senior health ministry official Lav Agarwal said on Monday during a press briefing.
Meanwhile, US oil prices crashed to unprecedented lows Monday as futures in New York ended in negative territory for the first time amid a devastating supply glut owing to the pandemic and lockdowns.
Globally, there are over 2.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1.66 lakh deaths.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases in India Live Updates:
The prospective return of hundreds of students from Rajasthan's Kota to their home states has irked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who conveyed his strong objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Chief Minister dialed the Prime Minister this morning, and complained about what he called "one nation, two sets of rules", indicating the Centre's efforts to enforce the lockdown in some states.
Delhi: Azadpur Sabzi Mandi will remain open for 24 hours from today. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/iY5kknMtxa- ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020