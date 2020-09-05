Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus Recovery Rate Rises To 77 Per Cent

30,37,151 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77 per cent.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus Recovery Rate Rises To 77 Per Cent

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 39 lakh on Friday (File)

New Delhi:

India on Friday recorded a single-day spike of 83,341 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally past 39 lakh, the Health Ministry said. The country witnessed 1,096 Covid-related deaths during the period taking the total death count to 68,472.

30,37,151 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77 per cent. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh account for 70 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths, according to the government.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Coronavirus India

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india