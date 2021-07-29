Coronavirus India Live News Update: Saudi Announces 3-Year Travel Ban For Citizens Visiting 'Red List' Nations, Including India

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 1,379 new COVID-19 infections.

Saudi Arabia will impose a three-year travel ban on citizens travelling to countries on the kingdom's red list, including India, under efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants.

"Travelling to the banned countries is an obvious violation of COVID-19 related travel restrictions and the Kingdom's updated instructions," the Gulf News on Tuesday quoted a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.

The red-list countries include the UAE, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, India and Vietnam, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, big tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus drives a resurgence in cases across regions.

Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all US employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said vaccinations alone would not bring an end to a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney as residents of the country's largest city face another month under tough curbs to stamp out an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said vaccinations alone would not bring an end to a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney as residents of the country's largest city face another month under tough curbs to stamp out an outbreak of the Delta variant.

"I mean, it can certainly help ... the low rates (of vaccination) we have had there need to lift and that will certainly help the efforts with the lockdown but on its own it won't stop the lockdown," Morrison told Nine News on Thursday.