Coronavirus India Live News Update: Saudi Announces 3-Year Travel Ban For Citizens Visiting 'Red List' Nations, Including India

Saudi Arabia will impose a three-year travel ban on citizens travelling to countries on the kingdom's red list, including India, under efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants.
"Travelling to the banned countries is an obvious violation of COVID-19 related travel restrictions and the Kingdom's updated instructions," the Gulf News on Tuesday quoted a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.
The red-list countries include the UAE, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, India and Vietnam, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, big tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus drives a resurgence in cases across regions.
Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all US employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.
