Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 36.91 Lakh-Mark

Coronavirus India Cases: 28,39,882 patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India now has over 36.91 lakh coronavirus cases, after 69,921 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 28,39,882 patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

On Tuesday morning, 819 Covid-linked deaths were reported, pushing the total death count to 65,288.

Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic, with 7,92,541 COVID -19 cases, including 24,583 deaths. Maharashttra is followed by three southern states - Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past 2.54 crore, as countries tighten restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity.

The US remains the country hit hardest by far by the health crisis gripping the world, with 1,83,203 deaths, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed.

Here are the Live Updates On Coronavirus Pandemic:

Sep 02, 2020 07:35 (IST) Coronavirus update: Coronavirus infection in Nepal enters community transmission phase, says Nepal Health Ministry



With growing cases of Covid-19 cases in Nepal, 12 districts in the country have entered the phase of community transmission, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, the country's Public Health Advisor, Dr Suresh Tiwari said that Nepal has entered community transmission in 12 districts, including its capital Kathmandu.

Sep 02, 2020 07:16 (IST) Coronavirus update: 72 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya; tally rises to 2,440



Seventy-two more people, including seven security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,440, a health department official said. Seventy-two more people, including seven security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,440, a health department official said.

Sep 02, 2020 07:03 (IST) Indian Scientists Find Higher Viral Load In Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients: Report

Indian scientists have observed a higher association between asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and viral load, or the amount of virus in an infected person''s bodily fluid, in a study of over 200 patients with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Telangana, a "surprise" finding that may better inform the policymakers about the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

The researchers, including those from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) in Hyderabad, advise testing asymptomatic primary and secondary contacts followed by surveillance.

