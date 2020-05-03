In Pics: Armed Forces Salute India's Coronavirus Warriors

Coronavirus: Armed Forces pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors

The Indian Air Force's jets and transport planes will shower petals on hospitals and places of national importance while the Navy's ships will be lit up today in a show of support to medical professionals and others involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The gesture of thanks started with laying of flowers by the three service chiefs at the police memorial in Delhi this morning to honour police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown Indian Air Force's flypast over Srinagar's Dal Lake and Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, in a show of support to medical professionals and others involved in fighting the #coronavirus pandemic Indian Army band performed outside Government Hospital in Panchkula to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting Covid-19, reports ANI Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath in Delhi to express gratitude and solidarity towards healthcare professionals and all frontline workers in fighting Covid-19