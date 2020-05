Air India Flight With Stranded Indians From Manila Lands In Mumbai

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during COVID-19 crisis from May 7 (File)

Air India evacuation flight carrying Indians, who were stranded in the Philippines due to coronavirus lockdown, has arrived in Mumbai, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

"Air India flight 1387 carrying Indians from Manila, Philippines has arrived in Mumbai. Thank @airindiain, @MoCA_GoI, Bureau of Immigration& Maharashtra Govt fr support& cooperation. Commend Amb @JaideepMazumda2 & his Team @indembmanila fr the sterling effort," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

The first Air India flights between India and Philippines was operated under the government's Vande Bharat mission.

The Government of India started operation Vande Bharat Mission to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7.