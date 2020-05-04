Extended Lockdown With Some Rules Eased Kicks In Today: 10 Points

In Delhi, stationery shops, standalone and neighbourhood shops and residential lane shops for both essential and non-essential services can be open. Also, self-employed people like technicians, plumbers, electricians and household help will be allowed to begin work.

In Maharashtra, some of the economic activities that are allowed in all the coronavirus zones except containment areas are standalone liquor shops, cabs with maximum two passengers and e-commerce deliveries only for essential items.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked people to observe the extended two-week lockdown "in letter and spirit". "We are on the path of success and we will win this war against COVID-19," he told reporters on Sunday evening.

Twenty teams of the central government have been sent to in as many districts worst affected by coronavirus. Some of them are Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Bhopal. The central teams will look for gaps in strategies and support local teams in proper implementation of cluster containment plans and surveillance measures.

The Retailers' Association of India has said it will have to be seen how the extended lockdown works out on the ground as there is some confusion on the eased guidelines, news agency PTI reported. Similarly, the Confederation of All India Traders also said they will be in a "dilemma" as there is confusion over "what constitutes a neighbourhood shop and a standalone shop".

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday in its revised guidelines said liquor sales are allowed, industries can open but must have one-hour gap between shifts, and buses and cabs can run with 50 per cent occupancy in green zones, among other recommendations.

The Odisha government said local authorities must ensure 100 per cent coverage of the coronavirus tracker app Aarogya Setu in all containment zones. The state government said those violating quarantine guidelines could get arrested.

In Kerala, government offices can function with 50 per cent attendance of Group A and B employees, and 33 per cent attendance in Group C and D category staff. In green zones, shops can be open between 7 am and 7.30 pm for six days of the week, except Sunday.

The allowance made for stranded migrant labourers to return home amid the countrywide lockdown is not open to everyone, the states have been reminded by the centre. On Sunday, in a letter to the states, the centre said only people who have been stranded away from home by the imposition of the lockdown in March can use the facility.