Couples Approach Court For Protection, Fined For Not Wearing Masks At Wedding

The two runaway couples in Chandigarh were slapped an unexpected fine on Tuesday.

Two runaway couples in Chandigarh were slapped an unexpected fine on Tuesday when they approached Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection for their lives.

The court of Justice Hari Pal Verma, while issuing the directions for the safety of the couples, also observed in their pictures that they were not wearing masks at the time of marriage ceremony.

In the first case of petitioner Renu Devi, the court ordered police to ensure the safety of the couple but observed that the petitioners and other attendees were not wearing masks during the marriage ceremony.

"Accordingly, the petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000/- as costs to be deposited with the Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur within a period of 15 days from today and the amount so deposited by the petitioner shall be utilised for the purpose of arranging masks for the public at large within the district Hoshiarpur," read the order.

In a similar case for petitioner Veena Rani, the court ordered the police department to ensure the safety of the couple but them fined Rs 5000 for not wearing masks at the time of marriage ceremony.

The court asked the couple to deposit money to Hoshiarpur administration and directed that the money be utilised for the purpose of arranging masks for the public at large.

The Punjab government had on April 9 made the wearing face masks for people mandatory in public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



"Masks are compulsory in Punjab now. Health Secretary is issuing a detailed advisory for the people. Just remember to wear mask when you step out of home for any emergency/essentials. A piece of clean cloth is all you need. Let's all stay safe and fight #Covid_19 together," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had posted on Facebook.