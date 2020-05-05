Evacuation Of Indians Stranded Abroad: 5 Things You Need To Know

The government is expected to operate 64 flights and three ships to bring back the stranded Indians. The journeys will begin from May 7 in a phased manner. Naval warships will bring back Indians from West Asia and the Maldives.

Priority will be given to migrant workers who have been laid off, short-term visa holders faced with expiry of visa, persons with medical emergency, pregnant women, the elderly, those who need to return due to the death of a family member and students, the government said.

The passengers will be screened before boarding the flight and only those asymptomatic will be allowed. All passengers will be required to follow protocols of the ministries of health and civil aviation, the government said.

The travelers will bear the cost of travel. Those coming from Europe on the special flights will be charged around Rs 50,000. The fare for those returning from the US will be around Rs 1 lakh.