Coronavirus Cases In India Reach 107, Maharashtra Highest With 31 Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with other SAARC nations today to evolve a joint strategy to fight the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide. "Our coming together will lead to effective outcomes," he said.

In Kerala's Kochi, 270 passengers of a Dubai-bound Emirates flight were offloaded after a British national among them tested positive for novel coronavirus, airport officials said.

Today, actor Amitabh Bachchan asked his fans to not gather at his bungalow, Jalsa, due to the coronavirus scare. The Sunday meet and greet outside the actor's Mumbai residence has been long-standing ritual.

The country has reported two deaths due to the coronavirus so far – both from Delhi. A 68-year-old Delhi resident became the country's second victim on Friday.

The government has announced various measures to combat the outbreak, which includes suspension of all visas - except a few like UN and diplomatic visas - till April 15 and the shutting of 18 of 37 border checkposts to international traffic.

Various state governments have also reacted, shutting down public spaces such as malls and cinema theatres, closing schools and colleges.

On Saturday, leading IT major Infosys announced it would temporarily close a Bengaluru office and sanitise premises after a suspected COVID-19 case.

The COVID-19 outbreak began in a market in China's Wuhan district in December last year. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic, meaning it has spread worldwide and affected huge number of people.

Yesterday, the Director General of the World Health Organisation said Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined -- apart from China.