India coronavirus cases cross 49-lakh mark, deaths cross 80,000 in the last 24 hours.

With 83,809 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally has crossed the 49 lakh mark. The pandemic claimed 1,054 lives in the last 24 hours taking India's total death count past 80,000 mark. The country now has 9.90 lakh active cases. A total 38.59 lakh patients in the country have recovered from COVID-19.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the pandemic, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

However, states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha recorded their highest every daily coronavirus cases yet, with Odisha seeing 4,198 cases within three days of its last highest daily spike; Chhattisgarh reported more than 3,000 cases for the second time in as many days, Madhya Pradesh reported almost 2,500 cases two days after it threw up 2,347 new cases. Rajasthan's new Covid numbers touched 1,730 after 39 days.

India, which has been reporting the highest number of cases in the world since August, has also increased its testing capacity. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 10.7 lakh samples were tested yesterday.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 29 million on Monday as India, the now epicenter of the pandemic, reported more than 90,000 for a fifth straight day.

India has the second-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States which has the most deaths with 1.94 lakh, followed by Brazil with 1.31 lakh, India 80,521, Mexico 70,821 and Britain 41,628.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 9.23 lakh people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 2.89 crore cases have been confirmed.

(With agency inputs)