"Have Added To Covid Count...": Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Tests Positive

Coronavirus: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said she has tested positive for COVID-19

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has tested positive for coronavirus, the chief of biopharmaceutical firm Biocon has tweeted.

"I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way," Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted on Monday night.

The Bengaluru resident received hundreds of get-well-soon messages after she posted the tweet.

"So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor replied on her tweet.

Bengaluru Urban district has the biggest number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka with over 91,000 cases.

Biocon in July got approval of the Drug Controller General of India to market Itolizumab injection solution for treating cytokine release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome patients, trigged by COVID-19 infection, the company had said in regulatory filing.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in July had said India needs to draw up an immunisation strategy on administration of vaccine when it comes out. "Vaccine is anybody's guess. Right from the end of this year to the middle of next year is the prediction," the executive chairperson of Biocon had said.