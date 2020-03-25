Bengal Industrialist Offers Luxury Bungalows To Government To Fight Covid-19

Harshavardhan Neotia has offered 30 luxury bungalows to fight coronavirus.

Kolkata-based industrialist Harshavardhan Neotia has offered 30 luxury bungalows in South 24 Parganas to the state government to be used in the fight to contain the novel coronavirus crisis.

The state government has accepted the offer and the sub-divisional officer of Diamond Harbour has been in touch with the authorities to take charge of the facility in a day or two, Mr Neotia said.

"There is a crisis and we have an infrastructure which can be useful to overcome the situation. We are offering 30 suites. We are not thinking about any commercial aspects at this point and want to support the government to the extent possible from our end," Mr Neotia told PTI.

"We have not put any condition on its use. It is up to the government. It can be used as a quarantine or isolation facility, or resident of the medical staff," he said.

Mr Neotia said the company will offer everything such as food and housekeeping except medical support.

He said the bungalows will be more appropriate for quarantine or isolation compared to the hotels where rooms are adjacent to each other.

The Centre has relaxed norms saying support for coronavirus will be treated under Corporate Social Responsibility.