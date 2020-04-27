Dead J&K Woman's Samples Return COVID-19 +ve, Probe Into Body Handling

Coronavirus: There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

The COVID-19 test of a woman who died after giving birth to two stillborn babies in a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday has returned positive.

This has caused concern in the area as the body was handed over to her family, who have already conducted the funeral. Experts say the bodies of people who have died due to COVID-19 or co-morbidities should be handled with extreme care so that the highly infectious virus doesn't spread.

Officials said a probe has been launched into alleged negligence by doctors in handling the body. Over 30 people who participated in the funeral have been quarantined.

A probe was ordered into alleged medical negligence after the family on Saturday complained that the doctors delayed treatment to the woman because she came from a COVID-19 red zone.

"A probe has been ordered into alleged mishandling of the body and handing over her body without following protocol on COVID-19 cases," said Anantnag District Magistrate Bashir Ahmad Dar.

"We have quarantined all those who participated in the funeral," he said.

Mr Dar said this was the second probe into the alleged negligence. "A probe is already underway into alleged negligence and delay in treatment at the hospital," he said.

Officials said the government at the highest level has asked the district magistrate to conduct a thorough probe. "The woman had come from a red zone. How come the hospital handed over the body to the family when they had taken samples for COVID-19 test?" an official said.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three days. The number of people who have tested positive has crossed 500. Seven have died.