78,512 Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours, Over 36 Lakh Total Cases

The country has been recording over 75,000 cases for the last four days. It took India 214 days to cross 36 lakh cases. The country has registered over five lakh cases in the last one week.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of fresh cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, reported 16,408 new cases and 296 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. Nagpur, the winter capital of the state, reported 40 deaths while state capital witnessed 30 fatalities linked to the virus. Pune reported 25 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh became the second worst-affected state due to coronavirus in India as it surpassed Tamil Nadu, recording over 4.24 lakh coronavirus cases. The state reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day on Sunday, taking the total count to 4,24,767 -- behind only Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu has extended its coronavirus lockdown to September 30 but has also announced major relaxations, including resuming intra-state bus services from September 1 and Chennai metro services from September 7. The southern state has over 4.16 lakh confirmed cases. Of these over 7,100 are deaths linked to the virus and around 1.85 lakh are active cases.

The government on Saturday announced guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking, allowing metro services to resume from September 7. Lockdowns can't be imposed outside containment zones, the states have been told.

Social, political, academic, sports, religious and other functions will be allowed with a limit of 100 people as part of the new rules from September 21. Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed. This phase, called "Unlock4", will be in effect till September 30.

India's fatality rate - an indicator of prevalence of the disease- stood at 7.46 per cent this morning; the fatality rate stood at 1.79 per cent.

India, which has a population of about 130 crores, has tested over 4.23 crore samples so far; 8.46 lakh samples have been tested since yesterday.