773 Covid Deaths In Maharashtra, Highest Ever In A Day; 66,836 New Cases

Maharashtra on Friday logged 773 Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, registering its biggest-ever single-day spike in the death count. The worst-hit state also reported 66,836 new cases as the rapid second wave of infections ripped through the country.

However, after weeks, the state recorded more recoveries than fresh cases.

According to the state government, 74,045 patients were discharged today after recovery. As of now, 34,04, 792 people have been discharged at an overall recovery rate of 81.81 per cent.

Maharashtra currently has 6,91,851 active cases - highest in the country.

The state's death rate is 1.52 per cent.

41,88,266 people are in home quarantine and 29,378 people are in institutional quarantine, the state government said.

The state's case positivity rate is a whopping 16.53 per cent.

Pune continues to lead the surge in the state with 9,863 cases and 30 deaths in 24 hours. Nagpur surpassed Mumbai today as it reported 7,970 coronavirus cases against the Maharashtra capital's 7,221 cases.