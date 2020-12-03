35,551 New Covid Cases, 526 Deaths In A Day, India's Tally At 95.3 Lakh

Coronavirus: Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan recorded highest number of new cases.

India recorded 35,551 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus case tally to 95.3 lakh, government data shows. The number of new infections is 3 per cent lower than Wednesday's. Up to 526 people also lost their lives to the highly viral disease in this period. With this, a total of 1,38,648 people have lost their lives to Covid till now.

Total active cases, or those receiving treatment for COVID-19, stood at 4,22,943, down nearly 5,700 in the last 24 hours.

In this period, 40,726 people also fought off the viral disease taking the number of total patients discharged to 89.7 lakh.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Rajasthan recorded the highest number of fresh infections.

While Kerala led the daily tally of infections, Maharashtra - worst-hit in absolute numbers with 18.3 lakh cases - recorded 111 deaths, followed by Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

According to India's top medical research body ICMR, 11,11,698 samples were tested on Wednesday. Till now, 14.3 crore samples have been tested for Sars-Cov-2 in India, which detected its first case in January, 2020.

As India refuted claims from a Chennai vaccine volunteer of neurological side effects from the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot during trials, Britain approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine which the country would start administering to its most vulnerable section of the population early next week.

However, Pfizer's Covid vaccine is unlikely to be available in India at this time. For a vaccine to be allowed in India it must clear clinical trials here, and sources said neither Pfizer nor its partner companies had asked to hold such trials. This means that even if Pfizer partners with an Indian company now it will take some time for the vaccine to be available in the country.

The central government has meanwhile maintained that only a section of India's population would be vaccinated, starting with healthcare workers, other frontline workers and people above the age of 50.

The novel coronavirus pandemic broke out in China's Wuhan late last year and has since killed more than 14 lakh people across the world with 6 crore infections, a sixth of which are in the USA - the worst-hit country so far with 2.7 lakh deaths.