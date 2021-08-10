India Reports Lowest Daily Covid Cases (28,204) In Almost 5 Months

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the Ministry said. A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.87 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 15 days.

Kerala, which saw a sharp rise in Covid cases a few weeks ago, reported 13,049 cases today, the most number of cases reported by a state on a single day. It also reported 105 deaths.

Tamil Nadu with 1,929 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,413), Karnataka (1,186) are other southern states with high number of cases. Telangana with 453 cases is the only southern state with cases below 1000.

Rajasthan (13 Covid cases), Gujarat (19), Madhya Pradesh (10), Bihar (43) - the four big states - reported zero Covid deaths. Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand too reported zero coronavirus deaths.

Maharashtra, which leads the states in overall Covid cases, reported 4,505 cases today. It also logged 68 deaths.

Delhi reported 39 COVID-19 infections and one fatality, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year, according to data.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, logged 21 fresh Covid cases in a day. It also reported one death.