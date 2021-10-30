India Sees 14,313 Fresh Covid Cases, Kerala Adds To Death Count Backlog

Kerala added 7,772 fresh cases, pushing the caseload to 49,44,857, while the number of deaths rose to 31,156 with 471 more deaths. Of the 471 deaths, 86 were reported on Friday.

Maharashtra reported 1,338 fewer coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin. As many as 36 people died in the state during the day, while 1,584 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and a total number of 64,47,038 patients discharged so far.

Delhi reported a positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - of 0.06 per cent as it reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There was no fatality in the city due to the disease during the period. The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,788 and the active caseload in the city stands at 334.

More than 90 per cent of people in Delhi are carrying anti-bodies for coronavirus, sources said on Wednesday after the sixth sero-survey report of the national capital was prepped. The figure includes antibodies formed through vaccination, which has progressed at a rapid pace.

With the city witnessing a sharp decline in cases, the Delhi government has relaxed norms for cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, which will now be allowed to reopen with full seating capacity from Monday.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state government will launch a special inoculation drive from November 15 by holding vaccination and testing camps at public events to cover its entire eligible population by the end of this year. The state has administered seven crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

In the Northeast, Assam reported a total of 322 new cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. With new cases registered on Friday, the total case reported in the state touched 6,10,150 including 2,444 active cases.

India's recovery rate is currently at 98.19 per cent. At least 13,543 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,41,175.

The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate continued to remain below two per cent for last 30 days at 1.18 per cent. Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent.