122 Deaths In India In 24 Hours, Over 74,200 Total Cases So Far

Of the total cases in the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of cases, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Tuesday was the seventh straight day of reporting over 1,000 new cases. COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have risen to 24,427.

Mumbai continues to be a huge worry with nearly 17 per cent of the nation's COVID-19 cases. The city reported nearly 30 deaths on Tuesday, making it the city with 60 per cent of deaths in Maharashtra. Another worrying factor is that the cases seem to be emerging from fresh areas of Mumbai too.

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 32.82 per cent this morning. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 47,480, while 24,386 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

In Tamil Nadu, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen to 8,718. Chennai's Koyambedu vegetable market accounts for at least 1,800 cases. Authorities estimate that at least 7,500 people could have contracted the virus from the market and anticipate a similar spike in numbers through this week citing ramped-up targeted testing

All stranded people returning to Assam will be put in mandatory institutional quarantine and later home quarantine for a mandatory 14-day period and their houses will be declared containment zones, the state government announced on Tuesday. his comes after a special train carrying stranded people reached the state on Tuesday from New Delhi. Only those who show symptoms during institutional quarantine will be tested for COVID-19 virus.

The special economic package, equivalent to around 10 per cent of India's GDP, would be the main component of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India, PM Modi said last night, addressing the nation for the third time since he announced a total lockdown in late March.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by PM Modi is not just a financial package but a "reform stimulus and a mindset overhaul". Ms Sitharaman would share details of the package in the coming days, the Prime Minister had said.

"Corona is here to stay, experts say. But we cannot let our lives be controlled by corona. We will have to live with it. We will wear masks and maintain physical distancing but not give up on our dreams," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

India's Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd said it had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for selling US pharma firm Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.