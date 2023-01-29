Cop Dead, 3 Injured After Car Hits Another Vehicle In Madhya Pradesh

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added. (Representational)

A policeman was killed and three others injured when their car hit an unidentified vehicle on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district today, police said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 am, when two policemen from Malawar police station, a driver and a villager were heading towards Indore to investigate a case, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh said.

The car rammed into an unidentified vehicle on the highway between Shajapur and Maksi, he said.

Constable Sunil Adivasi was killed on the spot, while Malawar police station in-charge Gyan Singh Thakur and two others were seriously injured, the official said.

Two of the victims were referred to Indore for treatment due to serious injuries and the third man is undergoing treatment at Shajapur district hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

