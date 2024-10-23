Congress, Uddhav Sena, Sharad Pawar's Party To Contest 85 Seats Each

The Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Thackeray released a name of 65 candidates this evening, declaring that the seat-sharing for Maharashtra has been finalised. The contentious exercise had concluded after weeks of hectic discussions.

The conclusion, Shiv Sena had said, was each of the three key allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi - the Sena UBT, Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will contest 85 seats.

This will take the total to 255 - the rest of the state's 288 seats, 33, will go to the smaller allies of the MVA.



