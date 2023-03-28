Congress To Intensify Protest Over Rahul Gandhi After Opposition Meet: 10 Points

Opposition leaders will avoid commenting on sensitive topics like VD Savarkar, the Congress and representatives of 17 parties present at a strategy meet on Monday evening decided.

Rahul Gandhi has been issued with an eviction notice to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow, his residence since 2005.

Senior Congress leaders will address press conferences in 35 cities today and tomorrow on 'Democracy Dis'Qualified'.

The United States said it is monitoring the Rahul Gandhi case in Indian courts, adding that the US "engages with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values", including freedom of expression.

Congress MPs wore black shirts in the parliament as a mark of protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

Congress chief Malikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "destroying democracy". "We have come to parliament today in black clothes. We want to show the country that PM Modi is destroying democracy bit by bit," Mr Kharge said.

As many as 16 Congress MLAs were suspended from the Gujarat Assembly on Monday for the remainder of the Budget session till March 29 for creating ruckus and staging protests in the House over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

Indian Youth Congress activists staged protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha and were detained when they tried to march towards Parliament.

Elsewhere, protests were held by Congress leaders and workers in states like Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat, Pudducherry, Telengana and Tamil Nadu, among others.