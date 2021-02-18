Congress To Collect 50 Lakh 'Gamochas' With Anti-CAA Messages

Polls to 126-member Assam assembly are expected in March-April this year (File)

Following Rahul Gandhi's emphatic assertion that the Congress will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted to power in Assam, the state unit of the party Wednesday urged cadres to collect "Gamochas" (Assamese scarf) with messages against the law.



"I request all Assamese to share gamochas with a message on why you do not want the CAA in the state. You may sign the gamocha and send it to us through courier or hand it over to any party worker when they visit you," said the party's manifesto committee chairman, Gaurav Gogoi, at a meeting in Bihpuria.



The party's state unit president Ripun Bora said, "We have our ears on the ground and expect that the party will get at least 50 lakh gamochas from across the state and all of them will be displayed at the upcoming memorial".

After Rahul Gandhi's no CAA call, the Assam unit of the Congress is devising programmes to make the contentious citizenship law an important election issue.



Polls to 126-member Assam assembly are expected in March-April this year.



The legislation had generated strong protests in Assam.



Five people were killed in police firing in the state in December 2019 during violent protests against the Act that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Addressing his first public rally in the poll-bound Assam at Sivasagar on Sunday, Mr Gandhi had declared that his party will protect every principle of the Assam Accord and will never implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted to power in the state.



Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that issues of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and unemployment are no more poll issues in the state.

But, the Congress, which has formed a Grand Alliance with AIUDF and four other parties against the BJP for the state polls, has signalled that it would take up the CAA issue prominently in the Assam assembly elections.



PCC chief Mr Bora said that the CAA shall be rooted out and the sacrifices made for saving "Assamese pride" will be immortalised.