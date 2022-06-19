Congress Takes Protest Off Streets, To Camp Out At Jantar Mantar

The Congress has decided to change its protest strategy as Rahul Gandhi visits at the Enforcement Directorate offices again for questioning tomorrow. This would be the fourth day that Mr Gandhi is being questioned by the agency in the alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper. His last three questioning sessions were accompanied by protests on the road by Congress workers and leaders and crackdown by the police in the form of largescale detentions.

The time, the party plans to continue the protest it starred at Jantar Mantar -- the designation protest site of the national capital.

Sources said the party has decided that remaining detained inside police stations is preventing them from registering their protest effectively and taking their case to the public.

"Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt's vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP. A Congress delegation will also meet Honble Rashtrapati in the evening," tweeted senior party leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh.

Mr Gandhi was questioned last on Wednesday -- the third straight day of questioning. He had sought relief since to be with his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi, who has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid.

The Congress has been protesting against what it called the "vendetta politics" of the BJP-led Central government. Since Monday, its workers have been detained and senior leaders, who insisted on marching with Mr Gandhi to the ED offices, have been manhandled and detained.

On Wednesday, top leaders of the Congress -- including KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel and Randeep Surjewala –alleged that the Delhi Police barged into the party headquarters, from where they detained workers and leaders. The police have denied the allegations.