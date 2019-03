Members of the NSUI polished shoes across the country to protest against the BJP government.

Congress' students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) today protested against the Narendra Modi government over alleged unemployment by polishing shoes across the country.

Members of the NSUI polished shoes outside the Delhi University Arts Faculty in Delhi's North Campus.

Leaders of the NSUI accused the BJP government of making false promises on providing employment to the youth of the country.

They alleged joblessness increased under the PM Modi-led government.