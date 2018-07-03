'Abuse Of Power': Congress Student Body Files Complaint Against Amit Shah

"It is important for an organisation like NSUI to speak truth to power," NSUI said. (File)

Congress student wing activists today filed police complaints across the country against BJP president Amit Shah, alleging that he was abusing his power as the head of the ruling party to "subvert the rule of law".

National Students Union of India members filed the complaints in 100 districts of 28 states, Ruchi Gupta, joint-secretary of All India Congress Committee and NSUI in-charge, said.

Ms Gupta was accompanied by NSUI activists when she filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station. She said the group will continue to raise voice against Mr Shah's "criminality".

"No action has been taken against this individual because he is the head of the ruling party and he has used his power to subvert the rule of law. NSUI cannot allow this and we are filing police complaints against him across the country," she said.

NSUI activists accompanying Ms Gupta raised slogans against Mr Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when she was going to file the complaint.

"Lawlessness is taking over the country as thugs and criminals are killing with impunity under the protection of BJP. At this time, it is important for an organisation like NSUI to speak truth to power," NSUI said in a statement.