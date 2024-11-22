Congress' Rajesh Thakur Confident Of Forming Government In Jharkhand

"We are going to form a strong government," Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said.

Ahead of results in Jharkhand for the recently held assembly elections, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Friday expressed confidence over the Mahagathbandhan including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress forming government in the state.

Mr Thakur, former Jharkhand Congress chief, said that he wasn't sure about the number of seats Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was going to win since earlier they said they would win 65 seats, but now they are saying they will win 55 assembly seats.

"BJP is saying they would get 55 odd seats, last time they mentioned 65 seats. When someone contests elections, a party contests elections and all feedbacks come, they speak their mind. Results will be out tomorrow and the truth will come out. We trust the public. With the kind of mandate they have given, we can say that we are going to form the government once again. We are going to form a strong government. We will also ensure to provide (government) scheme to those who have been deprived," Congress leader Rajesh Thakur told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Friday expressed confidence, saying that they believe that NDA's majority government will be formed in Jharkhand tomorrow evening.

Taking a dig at the ruling party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Deo said that people have ousted them for misgovernance, loot and false promises that occurred in the last 5 years and hence, JMM can day-dream for one more day.

"Only a day is left in the counting to begin and only a day is left for the JMM to be happy. They can daydream and be happy for now because the reality on the evening of November 23 is going to be very rude for them. People have ousted them and voted against the misgovernance, loot and false promises that occurred in the last 5 years. Our voting percentage has also increased, with this, we believe that NDA's majority government will be formed in Jharkhand tomorrow evening and JMM can day-dream for one more day," he told ANI.

The BJP-led alliance in Jharkhand includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), while the JMM-led alliance consists of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). Matrize exit poll estimated the NDA could win 42-47 seats, the INDIA bloc 25-30 seats, and others 1-4 seats. The first phase of polling in Jharkhand covered 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13.

The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with those for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls in several states, will be declared on November 23.

