Rahul Gandhi Treks 10 Kilometres To Visit Andhra's Tirumala Temple

This was Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the Tirumala temple ever since he became the Congress chief.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today trekked 10 kilometres up a steep stairway to the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, so he could offer prayers to the presiding deity. He was accompanied by his teenage nephew Raihan, besides senior party leaders Oommen Chandy, T Subbarami Reddy and JD Seelam on his two-hour-long hike to the top.

Mr Gandhi was received by temple officials at its main entrance, news agency PTI quoted a source as saying. It reportedly took the Congress president about two hours to reach the top. He later made a brief halt at the heavily guarded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam guest house situated atop the hill before proceeding to the temple, the source added.

The Congress president was offered a sacred silk cloth, prasadam and a memento after the prayers were done, the source said, adding that he spent about 20 minutes at the temple. Tight security arrangements were put in place along the route to the top in view of his visit.

Congress President @RahulGandhi on a Padyatra to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam during his visit to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/RVZZRB4Dgv — Congress (@INCIndia) February 22, 2019

Upon wrapping up the temple visit, Mr Gandhi left to address a rally at the Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in the locality. He is expected to speak on the long-awaited Special Category Status for the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and other issues at the event.

All India Congress Committee secretary CD Meyyappan said this was the first time Mr Gandhi visited the holy hills at Tirupati ever since he became the party president.

The ruling BJP regularly criticises Mr Gandhi's temple visits, terming them as "empty attempts at religious appeasement" and "fancy dress Hindutva". "This temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu (sacred thread) he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash," party spokesperson Sambit Patra had said in the run-up to the Madhya Pradesh assembly election.

A resurgent Congress hopes to give the Narendra Modi-led BJP a tough fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Fitch Solutions, an international research agency, has even said that the Congress stands a "fair chance" at forming the government with support from regional allies this time.